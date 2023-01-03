Elizabeth "Bea" Johnson

Aug. 16, 1928 – Dec. 29, 2022

RACINE – Elizabeth “Bea” Beatrice Johnson, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ascension – All Saints Hospital on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Bea was born in Woodlawn, TN on August 16, 1928 to the late Felix and Elizabeth (nee: Watson) Burkhart. She was a 1946 graduate of Woodlawn High School. Following, she was employed as a telephone operator for Southern Bell. Shortly after, Bea met a young man, while he was serving in the US Army at Fort Campbell, KY, by the name of Harold John Johnson. They were united in marriage in Hopkinsville, KY on November 12, 1949.

Among her interests, Bea was an antique collector, enjoyed tending to her rose gardens, visiting casinos, shopping and always set a beautifully festive table for Christmas dinner. Above all, she loved & cherished being together with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving husband of over 73 years, Harold; their children: Peggy (Dick) Kaminski, Michael (Sally) Johnson, Kathy Ippolite and Janet (Chris) Nitz; grandchildren: Greg (Lisa) Kaminski, Jennifer (Eric) Deskin, Rob (Sarah) Johnson, Lisa Johnson, Andrew (Marcia) Ippolite, Alison (Jimmy) Dakolias, Brett (Meghan) Ippolite, Jacob Nitz and Tony Nitz; great-grandchildren: Anna Peterson; Mathew (Kristen), Emily & Rebekah Kaminski; Samantha Deskin; Jonah & Norah Johnson; Stella & Bruno Ippolite; Mason Schenk; Eleanor & Violet Ippolite; Malachi, Otto & Clara Nitz; great-great-granddaughter: Hayden Smith; sister: Jewel (Martin) Halliday; sisters-in-law: Marie & Olive Burkhart, Margaret Mauer and Rose Johnson; brothers-in-law: Lon (Jean) Johnson and Pete (Judy) Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Ippolite; brothers: Carl & Hugh Burkhart; sisters: Margurite Earhart & Bernice (Herman) Schoonover; Harold’s parents: John & Rose Johnson; brothers-in-law: Bernie (Vera) Johnson, Ed (Shirley) Johnson, Raymond Johnson & Joe Mauer; and sisters-in-law: Rosemary (Bud) Gorton, Caroline Black & Deanie (Dick) Steinmetz.

Services celebrating Bea’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Bea, memorials to the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or to the charity of your choice have been suggested.

