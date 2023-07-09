July 25, 1939 – July 5, 2023

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” (Nee: Hamers) Hurtubise passed away on July 5, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Mt. Pleasant, WI, with members of her loving family at her side. Betty was born in Racine, to Joseph and Judith (Lefever) Hamers on July 25, 1939. She attended St. Joseph School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957.”

Betty made friends anywhere and everywhere. She took great pride in her ability to make a house feel like home. During her younger years, she loved hosting and attending many family gatherings, gardening and events with friends. She was active with both the St. John Nepomuk church and school and later volunteered at the Racine Theater Guild after her retirement. She worked various jobs while also staying home to raise her children. She loved parties with her family and socializing with friends. Additionally, she liked to read, do puzzles and word searches, play cards and various games, love on animals, joke around and find any excuse for a treat, especially a chocolate treat.

She had been previously married to Vernon Hurtubise of Racine, WI. She is survived by her four children: Barbara (Larry) Mutchie of Racine and Wautoma, WI; Susan (William, Jr.) Beckett of Mt. Pleasant, WI; Mary (Kevin) Campbell of Henderson, NV; and William (Dean) Hurtubise-Palmer of Mt. Pleasant, WI. She is further survived by her seven grandchildren: Eric (Nichole) Mutchie; Christine (Nathan) Mulder; Janet (Robert) Lafferty; Brian (Claire) Hartley; Andrew Palmer; Aliza Palmer and Leighton Palmer. Additionally, she is survived by six great-grandchildren: Ryan, Chloe, Nick, Ethan, Jaxson and Caroline, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Judy Hamers; her two sisters and brothers-in-law: Doris (Jack) Hisey; Donna (Joe) Kavalauskas, as well as a brother and sister-in-law: James (Jeanette) Hamers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00PM at Covenant Presbyterian, 40 Ohio Street, Racine, with Reverend Jennifer Gleichhauf officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 4:00PM until the time of service. Private inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Racine. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Lung Association or American Heart Association have been suggested.

We offer heartfelt thanks to the staff at Aurora Medical Center and Ridgewood Nursing Care, for their extreme care of both our mother and concern for us as we endured this final journey with our mother.

