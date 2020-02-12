Elizabeth A. Bosse

Beth graduated from Union High School, Union Grove, WI in 1977. She then attended The University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN where she earned her Dental Hygienist degree graduating in December, 1980. After graduation, from 1980-1984 she was a Hygienist in Minneapolis, MN. She then embarked on a journey of a lifetime and worked as a Hygienist in Muttenz, Switzerland. While there, she met and married the love of her life Eberhard (Ebe) Bosse, Jr. on January 30th, 1988. After many travels and fun endeavors, they then moved from Basel, Switzerland to La Crosse, WI. Where she worked at Coulee Family Dental as a dental hygienist for 24 years. While residing in La Crosse they were able to keep up their travels and nurture their many friendships they developed over the years. Beth had a passion for travel, food, cooking, gathering with friends and family and especially, Christmas and as always, with Ebe by her side.