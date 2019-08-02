Eliza J. “Izza” Beth, 10, passed away on July 30, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Pete and Mindy, sister, Megan, and brother, Henry.
Izza’s visitation will be on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Racine Bible Church from 2 p.m. until service time at 5 p.m.
Complete obituary information will appear on the Sturino Funeral Home website when available.
Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
