Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oct. 31, 1944 – May 21, 2023

Eliselda Nevarez (nee: Gonzalez), known as Yone to her beloved family, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, at the age of 78. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing. She was born on October 31, 1944, in Somers, WI to her loving parents Eduardo and Refugia (nee: Saldivar) Gonzalez.

Growing up in Cotulla, TX she found her husband of 60 years, Domingo Nevarez. They met as young children, from the very first time she met him she did not like him since he had insulted her on the school playground. Fast-forward years later, they were united in marriage on December 31, 1962, to a lifelong commitment to one another and Domingo paid the price for that insult for the remaining 60 years of their marriage.

Eliselda influenced her family to be resilient, feisty, caring and loving. Although she lived in Racine, she enjoyed traveling back to her hometown of Cotulla, TX visiting all her family and childhood friends. She was very humorous and loved a good laugh. To show her affection to those she loved and cared for, she may have something amusing to say to you, that was her way of displaying her affection towards you.

Eliselda, loved to cook, garden, decorate her home for the holidays especially, Christmas. She also loved the outdoor nature of birds chirping in her backyard. Her annual traditions included: canning pickles and tomatoes each summer and making tamales each Christmas season. For many years, Eliselda worked at Steins Garden & Gifts as a floral designer, until her medical retirement in 1994.

Eliselda is survived by her loving husband, Domingo; her four children and their families: Ricardo (Lisa) Nevarez. Kristine Nevarez, Michelle (Daniel) Larkin and Domingo Nevarez, Jr.; as well as six grandchildren: Brittney, Savanah, Rikki Lee, Dylan, Trever, Sirena; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Graciela Ortiz; and Special prima Esperanza Gonzalez Velasquez; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Eliselda was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and granddaughters, Alexiz and Solana Nevarez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be in the church on Friday, May 26th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road (off HWY 32) at 12:15PM.

The family would like to recognize her home healthcare nurse, Jerri Alvarado for her dedication, compassion and support.

Psalms 116:1—I love the LORD, for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000