August 29, 1939 – August 10, 2022

Elisabeth H. Thut, age 82, passed away peacefully with family near her side on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant, WI.

Born August 29, 1939, in the village of Kleinhoflein, Eisenstadt, in the state of Burgenland, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Maria Sauerwein.

Elisabeth immigrated to the United States in 1961 and proudly received her U.S. Certificate of Naturalization in 1969. She was a fantastic cook, loved gardening and enjoyed playing golf with friends. She was a member of various country clubs with her most celebrated moments being her hole-in-one at Aurora Golf & Country Club, hole #3, in 2004 and winning the Women’s Golf Association President’s Cup at Tanglewood Country Club in 2007. Most of all, Elisabeth was a caring and loving mother to her three boys.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons: Kirk (Jennifer) Thut of Racine, WI; Ralph Thut of Bay Village, OH; Eric (Dawn) Thut of Aurora, OH; four grandchildren: Anneke, Jakob, Lindsay and Logan. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and other relatives in Austria. In addition to her parents, Elisabeth was preceded in death by her brothers: Johann Sauerwein and Franz Lehner.

Per her wishes, cremation and a private service are planned. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. at Panini’s Bar & Grill, 8870 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio, 44087.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Elisabeth’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Harvest Home Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the gentle care and compassionate support provided to Elisabeth the past few months.

