Elinor Jiroch

RACINE — Elinor Viola (nee: Jacobsen) Jiroch, 95, passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Scott Jiroch and JoEllen Fox.
Funeral service for Elinor will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 until service time.
Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Complete obituary information is available on Sturino Funeral Home website.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
