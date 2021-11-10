January 13, 1932—November 4, 2021

MAPLE GROVE, MN—Eli Torkilsen, age 89, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on November 4, 2021. Eli was born in Racine on January 13, 1932, son of the late John and Martha (nee Larson) Torkilsen.

Eli dedicated his life to his family, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Eli proudly served in the U.S. Army in the tank corps stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. On July 16, 1952, in Racine, Eli was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marjorie Ann Myszkewicz. They have since raised two children, Garry and Jolene, and shared sixty-nine beautiful years together. Eli was employed with JI Case Company for forty-six years until his retirement in 1994. In his spare time, he loved music, especially jazz and playing his guitar. He also enjoyed reading, and spending time with his family, especially their trips “up the river” near the Dells.

He will be remembered fondly for his easy-going ways, his sense of humor and his strong love and devotion to his family.

Eli will be dearly missed by his loving wife of nearly seventy years, Marge; son, Garry Torkilsen; daughter, Jolene (Chris) Hensiak; grandchildren: Lindsey (Charlie Parkhurst) Torkilsen, Lauren (Michael) Hennessy, Christopher (Christina) Torkilsen; great-grandchildren: Grace, Colin and Ellen Parkhurst, and William Hennessy; sister, Casey Vallone; sister-in-law, Lorraine Schultz; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Eli was also preceded in death by his brothers: John (Alice), Andrew, Glenn, Marvin (Faith); sisters: Hilda (Henry) Eisel, Lydia (James) Campelo, May Leeanna (Harold) Hertzberger; brothers-in-law, Steve Vallone and William Schultz.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service to start at 10:30 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to (Alzheimer’s Association/Kidney Foundation/American Cancer Society) have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to