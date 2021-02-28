Elfrieda 'Fritzie' C. Sawasky (nee: Dallman)

1954—2021
Elfrieda “Fritzie” C. Sawasky, age 67, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Racine, January 30, 1954 daughter of the late Earl and Shirley (Nee: Bentz) Dallmann.
Fritzie attended St. Edward’s grade school and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1972”. On June 10, 1972. She was united in marriage to Richard T. Sawasky, at St Edward’s Catholic Church. Fritzie loved nature, fishing, classic movies, road trips, trivia and sheepshead. Above all she will forever be remembered as an amazing mom and foster parent to over 70 children, and will be remembered as a “Mother to All”.
Surviving is her husband, Dick, children, Peter Sawasky, Ruth (Kristie) Hahn-Bee; grandchildren, Caitlyn Bell and Sebastian Hahn-Bee; great grandchildren, Griffin and Jenny; brother, Bill Dallmann (Kathy Brehm); sister Eloise Wallace brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sandy (Dave) Seitz, Cindy Lennon, Donna (Bruce) Guilette, Terri (Gary) Schildt, Patti (Gregg) Whitworth, Dave (Anne) Sawasky, John Sawasky, Janet Benson, Mary (Vic) Doucette, Sue Hobach (Dan Hardy), Karen (Jim) Swaen, Kim (Kathy) Sawasky, step brothers Geoff VanRemmen, Tom (Ann) VanRemmen, and many nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parent’s, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Donald Longmore, her mother-in-law, Elaine Longmore, children, Jennifer, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky; brother, Eric Dallmann, brother Earl “Bud” Dallmann and sisters, Bobbi Strait and Sherl Theres.
Fritzie was my best friend for over 50 years and will truly be missed but never forgotten. I love you my dear.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Fritzie’s life will be held, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 12:00 P.M. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave. with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. The funeral mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by https:/youtu.bed2J6XHuisk Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Tuesday from 10:00 until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Jenny, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky Fund for Chronically Ill Children, C/O Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050, Milwaukee, WI 53201.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
