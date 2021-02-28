Elfrieda 'Fritzie' C. Sawasky (nee: Dallman)

Fritzie was my best friend for over 50 years and will truly be missed but never forgotten. I love you my dear.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Fritzie’s life will be held, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 12:00 P.M. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave. with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. The funeral mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by https:/youtu.bed2J6XHuisk Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Tuesday from 10:00 until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Jenny, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky Fund for Chronically Ill Children, C/O Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050, Milwaukee, WI 53201.