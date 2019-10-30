October 21, 1935—October 28, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT—Eleanore D. McCarthy, 84, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Bay Harbor Memory Care & Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant.
Eleanore was born to the late Bernhard and Ellen (nee: Kranzusch) Christensen on October 21, 1935, in Racine.
Eleanore worked at Ametek for over 25 years, retiring in 2006. She found fulfillment in life after retirement by working for Society’s Assets and volunteering at Racine Senior Center as well as a private caregiver for the elderly. While volunteering at Racine Senior Center, Eleanore would help guide trips to places such as Branson, MO, and Cape Cod; she loved to travel. Eleanore enjoyed going to Potawatomi, being ever so lucky at both cribbage and slots. She always loved meeting up with her “girls” for coffee. Above all, Eleanore loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Eleanore’s memory are her children: Debra (Bruce) Bodven, Danial McCarthy, Dawn Peterson, and Doreen (Daniel) Honore; grandchildren: Delaney (Danny), Daryl (Amanda), Dustin, Dana (Pauly), Justin (Alexis), Amanda (Dudley), and Elliot; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers: David (Sharon) Christensen and Bill (Cindy) Christensen; her girls: Ronnie, Marilyn, and Carolyn; longtime friends: Jake, Gordon, and Donna; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Eleanore’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 pm with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:30 am until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to Allay Hospice (725 Cornerstone Crossing, Suite C, Waterford, WI 53185). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving and caring staff from Bay Harbor Memory Care & Assisted Living Building A as well as Allay Hospice for their special care for Eleanore.
