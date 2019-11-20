July 15, 1942—November 15, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Eleanor Yvonne Treiber, 77, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2019.

Eleanor was born to the late George William Sr. and Louise Ursula (nee: Crew) Hawley on July 15, 1942, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Roger B. Treiber on May 20, 1967, at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

Eleanor owned her own carpet cleaning business for 20 years, retiring in 2002. Some of Eleanor’s hobbies included: bowling, ceramics, working on word searches, and playing Scrabble. She always looked forward to having her friends come over to the house for coffee. Eleanor loved her grandchildren dearly and always look forward to their visits. Above all, Eleanor was a warm and caring woman.

Left to cherish Eleanor’s memory is her loving husband, Roger; children: Jon A. Treiber, Robert A. (Christina) Treiber, Michele L. Treiber, and Brian A. Treiber; granddaughters: Cassandra Hopkins, Tiffany, Katie, and Millie Treiber; grandsons: Ryan, Bradley, and Brandon Treiber; great-grandsons: Seth and Brennan Hopkins as well as Easton; brothers: George W. William Hawley II and Michael Hawley; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

