August 15, 1918—October 24, 2021

KENOSHA—Eleanor McDowell, 103, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, October 24, 2021, with her loving niece by her side.

She was born on August 15, 1918, to the late Alfred and Bessie (Wiseman) McDowell in Little River, WI. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School, and Gateway Technical College.

Eleanor was employed at Quaker Stretcher in Kenosha, and Quaker Industries in Zion, IL. She worked at the Kenosha Public Library for many years.

Eleanor volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 15 years, and also enjoyed volunteering at the Kenosha Public Museum well into her 90’s. She loved reading, painting, traveling and listening to music. She also entered flowers for judging at the Kenosha County Fair. She was a member of RSVP and the League of Women’s Voters.

Eleanor was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild.

Eleanor is survived by a sister Joyce Wardell of Kenosha; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.