Eleanor Marie (nee: Petersen) Thill
1934 - 2020
Eleanor Marie (nee: Petersen) Thill passed away on December 26, 2020. She was born in Racine on December 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry and Marian (nee: Anderson) Petersen. Eleanor was a graduate of William Horlick High School, Class of 1952, and St. Luke's School of Nursing, Class of 1957. On April 23, 1955, Eleanor was united in marriage to Francis “Frank” Thill at Franksville United Methodist Church, and together were blessed to enjoy 55 years of marriage.
Eleanor was most proud of her family, her over 30-year career as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in Racine, her Methodist faith and her Danish Heritage. She was well known for her Danish baking skills and beautiful wedding cakes.
Eleanor and Frank enjoyed many years of happy retirement filled with traveling, caring for family, Church activities and celebrating life. She especially enjoyed her Cousin's Club, which met nearly every month for over 50 years. Eleanor was a proud and active member of both the Franksville United Methodist Church (now Faithbridge Church) and when her and Frank moved to Burlington, WI, the Burlington United Methodist Church.
She leaves to cherish her children, John (Crystal) Thill, Annette (Steven) LaCanne and Eric (Renee) Thill, her grandchildren, Jesse (Liz) Thill, Jared (Jordan) Thill, Lindsey (Dan) Boehne, Daniel (Jennifer) LaCanne, Geoff LaCanne, Candace (Adam) Gavran, Steven (Leesa) LaCanne II, Cassandra (Roberto) Cordova, Pamela (Robert) Bretthauer, Erica (D'Eyvan) Brim, Bennett (Jessica) Thill, Maverick Thill and Race Thill, and 21 (soon to be 22) great grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Petersen, Richard Petersen, and sister Kathleen (Frank) Cetrano, Jr. and sister-in-law Grace Petersen (Don's Grace). Eleanor is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, on August 19, 2010, brother Donald Petersen, sisters in law Grace Petersen (Bobby's Grace) and Barbara Petersen, and niece Kasey Cetrano.
The family wishes to thank Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove for their years of compassionate care to our Mom.
Funeral services will be held at Faithbridge Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, WI, on Monday, January 4, 2021. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Eleanor will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be directed to Burlington United Methodist Church or Faithbridge Church.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
