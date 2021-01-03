1934—2020

Eleanor Marie (nee: Petersen) Thill passed away on December 26, 2020. She was born in Racine on December 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry and Marian (nee: Anderson) Petersen. Eleanor was a graduate of William Horlick High School, Class of 1952, and St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Class of 1957. On April 23, 1955, Eleanor was united in marriage to Francis “Frank” Thill at Franksville United Methodist Church, and together were blessed to enjoy 55 years of marriage.

Eleanor was most proud of her family, her over 30-year career as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Racine, her Methodist faith and her Danish Heritage. She was well known for her Danish baking skills and beautiful wedding cakes.

Eleanor and Frank enjoyed many years of happy retirement filled with traveling, caring for family, Church activities and celebrating life. She especially enjoyed her Cousin’s Club, which met nearly every month for over 50 years. Eleanor was a proud and active member of both the Franksville United Methodist Church (now Faithbridge Church) and when her and Frank moved to Burlington, WI, the Burlington United Methodist Church.