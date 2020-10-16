Eleanor M. Vollmer

Eleanor was born in Racine on May 18, 1926 to the late Alfred and Hertha (nee: Schattner) Hansen. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On September 9, 1950 in Grace Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to James T. Vollmer. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2011.

Eleanor was a faithful and longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sturtevant. She was employed by several businesses throughout the years including, Maier Pennant, Goldblatt’s and Sturtevant True Value Hardware, from where she retired. Among her interests, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. Above all, Eleanor loved spending time with her entire family – especially her grandchildren. She was very proud of all of them.