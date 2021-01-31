 Skip to main content
Eleanor M. Kozlik
February 21, 1936 – January 25, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Eleanor M. Kozlik, 84, passed away at Ascension – All Saints on January 25, 2021, from complications of Covid-19. She was born in Racine on February 21, 1936, daughter of the late Steven and Pauline (Née: Vavrick) Pravda.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Stephen Stanley Kozlik, on September 17, 1955. Stephen preceded her in death on September 5, 2013.

Eleanor enjoyed many hobbies including canning, baking, and crocheting. She also loved her cats and having Sunday lunches with the family. She always enjoyed the medical field and followed that into a career as a surgical technician.

Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Susan (Joe) Gabrielian, Lisa (Kevin) Vertz, all of Racine; grandchildren, Stephanie, Cristina (Christopher) Schommer, Thomas Vertz, and Jacob Gabrielian; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Clasen, Tessa Klein, Ayden Vasey, Owen and Noella Schommer; siblings, Steven Pravda and Judy Holden; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor is preceded in death by her daughter, Eleanor Lambert; granddaughter, Lilly Ann Vertz; and sister, Pauline Schoeffler.

Eleanor’s family is planning a private memorial celebration of her life.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

