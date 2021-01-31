February 21, 1936 – January 25, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Eleanor M. Kozlik, 84, passed away at Ascension – All Saints on January 25, 2021, from complications of Covid-19. She was born in Racine on February 21, 1936, daughter of the late Steven and Pauline (Née: Vavrick) Pravda.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Stephen Stanley Kozlik, on September 17, 1955. Stephen preceded her in death on September 5, 2013.
Eleanor enjoyed many hobbies including canning, baking, and crocheting. She also loved her cats and having Sunday lunches with the family. She always enjoyed the medical field and followed that into a career as a surgical technician.
Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Susan (Joe) Gabrielian, Lisa (Kevin) Vertz, all of Racine; grandchildren, Stephanie, Cristina (Christopher) Schommer, Thomas Vertz, and Jacob Gabrielian; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Clasen, Tessa Klein, Ayden Vasey, Owen and Noella Schommer; siblings, Steven Pravda and Judy Holden; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor is preceded in death by her daughter, Eleanor Lambert; granddaughter, Lilly Ann Vertz; and sister, Pauline Schoeffler.
Eleanor’s family is planning a private memorial celebration of her life.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.