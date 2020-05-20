Eleanor M. Benish (Nee: Barstow)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 19, 1931—May 15, 2020

RACINE—Eleanor M. Benish, age 88, passed away at her residence on Friday evening, May 15, 2020. Eleanor was born in Killingsley, CT on May 19, 1931, daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Nee: Raycher) Barstow.

On May 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to Willard Benish. They shared 65 beautiful years together and raised ten children before Willard preceded her in death on February 18, 2018. Eleanor was a dedicated member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed her travels to the Bahamas, Alaska, Hawaii and throughout the United States. Eleanor also liked testing her luck at Potowatomi. Above all, she cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Eleanor will be dearly missed by her children, Florence (Virgil) Michels, Thomas (Sue) Benish, Cynthia Benish, Mark (Sheri) Benish, Sandra (Dana) Lawrence, Timothy (Tracy) Benish, Theresa (Morris) Sims, Lisa (Jack) Tcheordikian; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was also preceded in death by her children, Patrick and Diane, five sisters and a brother.