Eleanor M. Benish (Nee: Barstow)
0 comments

Eleanor M. Benish (Nee: Barstow)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eleanor M. Benish Nee: Barstow

May 19, 1931—May 15, 2020

RACINE—Eleanor M. Benish, age 88, passed away at her residence on Friday evening, May 15, 2020.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. For those that would like to view the funeral, you may visit Eleanor’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, and go to service/visitation and select Livestream option. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested. A Celebration of Eleanor’s Life will be held at a later date.

Please see Wednesday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Benish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News