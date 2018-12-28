June 16, 1928—December 25, 2018
RACINE – Eleanor June Sorenson, 90, passed away at home on Christmas Day, 2018.
She was born in Racine on June 16, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (nee: Kuehl) Maynard. Eleanor graduated from Park High School in 1947. She was married John Van Thiel in 1951 in Grace Lutheran Church. He preceded her in 1968. In 1971 she married Ray Sorenson in Epiphany Lutheran Church. He preceded her in 1986.
Eleanor was employed at the Wisconsin Telephone Company from 1944-1953, and was a switchboard operator at Western Publishing from 1962-1972. In 2008 she retired from Skill Bank, where she was a service coordinator for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program for 20 years. Eleanor actively supported many community organizations, including Senior Companions; the Salvation Army; and the Veterans Home in Union Grove. She was an active and lifelong member of Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Eleanor is survived by her sons: Dennis Van Thiel of Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica, and Jeffery Van Thiel of Racine; grandchildren: Dawn (David) Brandt of Minooka, Illinois and Crystal (Jamal) Mitchell of Dacula, Georgia; great-grandsons Matthew and Christopher Brandt of Minooka; special friends and neighbors Mike and Carlene Winn & family; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded by her brothers: Victor Maynard, James Maynard, and Harold Maynard; sisters: Laura Hintz, and Evelyn Cocking.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, December 31, 2018 with visitation beginning at 10am, follow by her funeral service at 11am with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
