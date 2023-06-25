She was born in Barnesboro, PA on October 30, 1926. In her early years, she resided in Coatesville, PA then moved with her family to Superior, WI. She was the third daughter of the late Carl Frederick Wolfe and Hannah B. Lewis. Elly graduated from Superior Central High School in 1945. In college she earned a degree in Elementary Education from UW- Superior in 1949. Her first teaching job was in Rhinelander, WI and then taught 3rd grade in St. Louis, MO. She married the late Dr. M. Neill Schaub on June 10, 1950. After Neill graduated from Chiropractic School, they moved to Burlington, WI where she lived for 66 years. Elly worked as a chiropractic assistant / office manager. Other community involvements included, cub scouts den mother, girl scout leader, guardian for Job's Daughters for 15 years, substitute teaching in Burlington, delivered meals through Meals on Wheels, vice president of Women's Chiropractic Auxiliary, worked at the voting polls, helped with the Arts Council, a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, Sunday school teacher, and serving on several church committees. In later years, she joined her daughter and son-in-law in attending Calvary Community Church in Williams Bay. Elly enjoyed golf, bowling, knitting, and making her, "Famous Pickles".