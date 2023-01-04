Eleanor (Ellie) Thoemke, M.Ed., BSN, RN

Mar. 9, 1935 – Jan. 1, 2023

OTTAWA – Eleanor (Ellie) Stella Thoemke (nee: Feldmann), age 87, entered eternal life on January 1, 2023. Ellie was born in Chicago, IL, where she lived until age seventeen. In 1952, Ellie moved to Columbus, OH, to attend the Ohio State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. On June 29, 1957, at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Racine, WI, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Norm Thoemke, whom she met in chemistry class at the university. In 1978, she earned a Master in Education from Carthage College in Kenosha, WI.

Her hobbies were golf, photography, gourmet cooking, journaling, travel, sewing, as well as being a superior drapery seamstress. Ellie spent many happy hours hiking along with Norm, her husband of 65 years. They hiked in the southwestern United States, the Wisconsin Southern Kettle Moraine State Forest, and several times in the Swiss Alps. Her life was a long journey of learning, entertaining, adventures, friendships, challenging projects, and the joy that comes with grandparenting. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Pewaukee, WI. She was a 25-year active member of the G.F.W.C. Oconomowoc Woman’s Club and a volunteer for the Time of Grace television ministry.

Ellie is the beloved wife of Norman (Norm) E. Thoemke. Dear mother of Linda Wickstrom (Bob Borch) of Elm Grove, WI, and Ann (Doug) Wagner of Buffalo Grove, IL. Proud grandmother to Mark and Erik Wickstrom; Steven, Paul and Adam Wagner. Ellie is survived by her brother, Leonard (Marie Elena) Feldmann of Middletown, NY; seven nieces; one nephew; many grand nieces and nephews; cousins; and a multitude of friends. Preceding her in death were her parents: Genevieve and Alfred Feldmann; in-laws: Rose and Arthur Thoemke; an infant son, Edward Allen Thoemke; brother- and sister-in-law: William and Sally Thoemke; brother- and sister-in-law: Eugene and Norma Thoemke; and her lifelong friend, Viola White of Streamwood, IL.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, W240N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee, WI, with an 11am funeral service. Senior Pastor Richard Krause officiating. Luncheon to follow. The family private committal service will be held at noon on January 9 at West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church or Time of Grace Ministry.