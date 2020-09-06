× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 14, 1925 – September 3, 2020

RACINE – Eleanor E. Kellner, 94, passed away at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Eleanor was born in Fullerton, KY on November 14, 1925 to the late Walter and Agnes (nee: Atkins) McKenzie. She married William Kellner, celebrating 74 years of marriage. Everyone Eleanor met thought of her as the kindest person, while her family thought of her as the smartest person they ever met. Family was everything to her.

Survivors include her daughter, Terry (Dana Thomas) Maier; grandson, Joe (Michelle) Maier; her great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Lauren Maier; and her sister-in-law, Bridgette McKenzie. Eleanor is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Kathleen (Marvin) Martin, Walter (Jean) McKenzie, Carl (Mattie) McKenzie, Louise (Sam) Matz and George McKenzie.

Funeral services for Eleanor will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to H.O.P.E. Safehouse or the HOPES Center of Racine.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402