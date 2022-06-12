Eleanor Delores Spinsky passed away in her home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 30, 1928, to Minnie and Lawrence LaMere. She came to Racine in 1944 at age 16. In 1948 Eleanor married Robert Spinsky and preceded to raise four children: Michael Spinsky, Robert Spinsky, Kathleen Zuelsdorff (Ned), and Judy Boyson (John). In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister, Lois Redmond; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her husband, Robert predeceased her, as did her parents, two brothers: Richard and Reginald La Mere and two sisters: Louise Azarian and Elaine David.