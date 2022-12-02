Eleanor C. (Braun) Burge

RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Eleanor C. Burge, age 96, passed away at her residence, Saturday, November 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Eleanor’s life will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., 12:00, Noon, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Please see Meredith website for a full obituary.