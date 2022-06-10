Feb. 22, 1927 – June 7, 2022

ELMWOOD PARK—Eleanor Ann Anderson, 95, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was born in Cambria, WI, on February 22, 1927, daughter of the late Benjamin and Marjorie (Nee: Jones) Healy.

Eleanor was united in marriage to the love of her life, Henry Dwight Anderson, on June 17, 1950, at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cambria. Henry and Eleanor were 10 days short of celebrating their 72nd anniversary.

Eleanor’s most defining characteristic was her unrelenting positivity, and she always remained upbeat, cheerful, and gracious to all that she met. She graduated from Cambria High School in 1944. She then graduated from Ripon College in 1948 with a degree in Education to teach English and History. Many women in her family attended Ripon College where her Uncle Silas Evans was President for many years. Eleanor was a teacher at Union Grove High School from 1948 until 1961. She enjoyed being outside and loved to garden. She enjoyed writing short stories over the years, many pertaining to her family growing up. Eleanor enjoyed traveling with her husband, Henry. They have been to all 50 states, Europe, Israel, and China, just to name a few.

Eleanor was a devout member of Calvary Memorial Church with her husband, Henry. She was involved in many ministries at church including Sunday School, camp life, missions, and youth group ministries. She had a passion for mentoring young girls and teen moms.

Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of over 71 years, Henry Anderson; daughter, Sue Ellen (Keith) Bailey; son, Dale (Jean) Anderson; grandchildren: Stephanie (Cody) Smith, Heather Bailey, Julie Anderson, Luke Anderson, Matthew Anderson; great-grandchildren, Zoie Smith, Noah Smith; sister, Helen (Jim) Edinger; sister-in-law, Jean Anderson; brother-in-law, Marvin Anderson; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Healy; sisters: Gwen (Ray) Haumschild, Barb (Ike) Schrieber; and sister-in-law, Doris (Mike) Korlewitz.

A celebration of Eleanor’s life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Avenue, with Rev. Mike Bullmore officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will occur later at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Youth for Christ – Racine Chapter, Wycliffe Bible Translators, Calvary Memorial Church – Mission Seminar Ministries.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staffs at Primrose and Hospice Alliance for the love and care that he gave to Eleanor and our family during this difficult time.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000