10/4/1938—7/26/2018
RACINE—Passed away peacefully July 26th 2018. Preceded in death by his parents Eldred and Emma (Walske) Brooks, brothers Robert and William Brooks, sisters Jean Shockley, Bernice Kowalczewski and Margaret Fuller. Survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Don, or ‘Boots’ as his friends and family lovingly knew him, was born in Wabeno, WI on October 4th, 1938. He was a resident of Racine since 1945 and was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, though he spent time in various other states including Texas and Arkansas.
Don was involved with Boy Scouts Troop #44 as an assistant to the Scout leaders through the late 1950’s and early 60’s and was a member of the Explorer Scouts as well. Serving in the United States Army Reserves from 1955-1963 as a Weapons Specialist 4th Class, Don was an active and proud member of the NRA, holding a deep respect for all who served in the military and police force. He had a passion for aviation and enjoyed learning about all the various aircraft at numerous venues. Don also enjoyed attending local festivals and spending time at family events. Don spent many years working at Getty’s Manufacturing.
Private services were held.
