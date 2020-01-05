Eldon W. Kleinschmidt

He proudly served in the US Navy 1951-1959 and during the Korean War he served as a pilot trainer. On August 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Doris Sturm. Eldon graduated from MSOE with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was employed by Howard Industries as a National Sales Manager. In 1973, he and Doris founded, owned and operated KMG Sales for many years. He was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, and formerly a member and president at Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church. Eldon lived in Florida for 25 years where he served on the Board of Education, Board of Finance and served as an elder returning to Racine in 2012. Eldon loved working with people with the goal of making their life and work a happy and pleasant experience. “Sales was his thing”. He enjoyed golfing and was a handyman around the house. He was known for his smile and above all he treasured time spent with his family.