Elder Homer Swift Jr.

His Homegoing Service will be held in Faith Church of God, 1449 Geneva St., on Saturday, October 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tyron Patrick officiating. Visitation will be in the church this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Research, or to Faith Church of God.