Elder Homer Swift Jr.
RACINE — Elder Homer Swift Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Ascension-All Saints.

His Homegoing Service will be held in Faith Church of God, 1449 Geneva St., on Saturday, October 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tyron Patrick officiating. Visitation will be in the church this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Research, or to Faith Church of God.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

