Carthage, MS (formerly of Racine, WI) – Elder E. C. Carter, age 87, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Carthage, Mississippi.

The Homegoing Celebration will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 132 Boyd Lane, Carthage, MS 39051. Condolences to the family can be sent to pastorteachercarter@yahoo.com or mailed to Pastor Roy Carter, 1529 N. Wisconsin St., Racine, WI 53402. The family is being served by Myricks Funeral Home, 501 E. Main St., Carthage, MS 39051