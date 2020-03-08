Elder E. C. Carter
Carthage, MS (formerly of Racine, WI) – Elder E. C. Carter, age 87, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Carthage, Mississippi.
The Homegoing Celebration will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 132 Boyd Lane, Carthage, MS 39051. Condolences to the family can be sent to pastorteachercarter@yahoo.com or mailed to Pastor Roy Carter, 1529 N. Wisconsin St., Racine, WI 53402. The family is being served by Myricks Funeral Home, 501 E. Main St., Carthage, MS 39051
You have free articles remaining.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of E. Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.