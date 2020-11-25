1934—2020

Eldein A. Jarvis, age 86 of Shawano, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Birch Hill Health Services from COVID-19.

Eldein was born July 20, 1934 in Antigo, a daughter of the late Walter and Lucille (Nutmeg) Albrecht. She grew up in Antigo and graduated from Antigo High School. Following high school, she worked at the Southern Colony Group Home in Union Grove. On October 11, 1954, Eldein was united in marriage to Wayne E. Jarvis in Union Grove. Eldein was employed for over 15 years at American Roller Company as a Quality Control Technician. She was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. In 2000 the couple relocated to Shawano, shortly after she retired. Eldein enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Jeff Jarvis of Colorado, James Jarvis of Rhinelander, and Jerry Jarvis of Shawano; her granddaughter, Morgan of Toledo, Ohio; her brother, Everett “Butch” Albrecht of Washington; her brother-in-law, Marvin Jarvis of Eagle River; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, on April 11, 2019; her brother, Walter Albrecht; and her sister-in-law, Betty Jarvis.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, private family services will be held.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements.