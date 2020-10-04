Elda Ann Dillonaire

July 7, 1936 – September 27, 2020

Dillonaire, Elda Ann “George” (nee: Christofferson), age 84, of Sturtevant, passed away at her residence, with her loving family beside her, on September 27, 2020.

Elda was born July 7, 1936 in Racine to Anton “Tony” and Frieda (nee: Baker) Christofferson. Elda grew up and attended school in the Caledonia area, graduating from Horlick High School in 1953-1954. Elda was employed as a stenographer for Young Radiator before meeting the love of her life, Donald Hans Dillonaire. The two were engaged and would marry April 30, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they became members. The happy couple settled down in the Sturtevant area, where they started their family and would remain for the next 50 plus years.

Elda is survived by one son, Jay (Sherri); brother, Pete; sister, Ruth “Boots” Edwards; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Donald, brother John “Bud,” brother-in-law John Edwards, sisters-in-law Betty “Pooch” and Laverne.