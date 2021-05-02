 Skip to main content
Elaine V. (Koleske) Jones
Elaine V. (Koleske) Jones

1928 – 2021

Elaine V. (Koleske) Jones, 93 years old of Kenosha, WI, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI on April 27, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 1525 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402, would be appreciated by the family.

