WAUKESHA — Elaine Ruth Erickson (nee Manna), 92, of Waukesha, passed away August 20, 2021, at New Perspective Senior Living surrounded by family.

Elaine is survived by her children: Kenneth (Peg) Erickson of Idaho Falls, ID, Douglas (Jodi) Erickson of Waukesha, WI; daughter-in-law Debi (Bruce) of Memphis, TN; sister Dorothy Poulin of Fayetteville, PA; four grandchildren: Keith (Brenna) Erickson of Jacksonville, FL, Jodi (Tyrel) Witcher of Memphis, TN, Krista Erickson of Waukesha, WI, Ryan Erickson of Waukesha, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 67 years, Howard Erickson and son, Bruce Erickson.

The family will have a Celebration of Life gathering at Morningstar Golf Club at a future date. In lieu of flowers, people can make donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation (www.wgaesf.org) which pays for high-achieving caddies with limited financial means. To read Elaine’s full obituary, please visit the Max Sass Funeral Home website at www.maxsass.com.