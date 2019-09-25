September 18, 1927 — September 17, 2019
Elaine Richards Purky Williams of Franklin, TN passed away September 17, 2019. Elaine “Richie” Williams was born to the late Dr. & Mrs. F.E. Richards on September 18, 1927, in Racine.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Captain Joseph F. Purky, Jr. and Ben H. Williams, Jr; son, Col. Ben H. Williams and daughter, Kay Williams Sandelovich. Survived by daughter, Priscilla Purky Keedy; sons, Joseph F. Purky, III and Peter Jay Purky (Maggie) and 13 grandchildren. Elaine was a graduate of Washington Park High School (1945) and Beloit College (1949) where she was member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. While living in Racine, she was a member of the First Baptist Church. She flew as a stewardess for American Airlines and continued her association with AA through membership in the National Association of Kiwis. Most of her life was spent in aviation and in Christian counseling.
A Memorial Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with one-hour visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JAARS (Jungle Aviation and Radio Service) of Wycliffe Bible Translators or to the charity of your choice. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
