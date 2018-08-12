Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Elaine R. Wieman

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 18 at the West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel in Racine, WI.

Family Services provided by Bauman - Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia, MN. To share condolences online, please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com

