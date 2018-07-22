May 6, 1922—June 30, 2018
Elaine Ruth Wieman, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Diamond Willow in Mt. Iron, MN.
Elaine was born May 6, 1922 in Racine, Wisconsin to Milton and Emily (Kwapil) Runge. After graduation from Horlick High School, Elaine worked as a teller for the Bank of Franksville and later for the Hamilton Beach Company during World War II.
Elaine was united in marriage to Carl J. “Bud” Wieman on September 22, 1945 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine. Elaine and Bud made their home in Franksville where they were active members in the community. Elaine was an incorporating officer in her family’s business, Runge Gas, Inc. of Franksville and for many years served as bookkeeper. In 1986 Elaine and Bud retired and moved to Lillian, Alabama where they spent the next 20 years before moving back to the Racine area.
Elaine was a long time member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church in Racine and active in the Church Women. She was especially proud of her service and many volunteer hours with the former Lincoln Lutheran of Racine Auxiliary. Elaine loved traveling, snowmobiling, golfing, and crossword puzzles. Mostly Elaine will be remembered for her laughter and infectious smile. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Elaine is survived by her children, Gail Wieman of Virginia, MN and Craig (Monica) Wieman of Franksville, WI; grandchildren: Amanda (Nathan) Tanquary of Cave Creek, AZ, Christopher Wieman of Phoenix, AZ; and brother-in-law Milo Wieman of Davenport, IA; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Ralph (Mary) Runge and Marshall (Ruth) Runge, and other in laws.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Diamond Willow in Mt. Iron for their compassionate care these past 18 months.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.