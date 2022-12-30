 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elaine Marie (Peterson) Stuart

  • 0
Elaine Marie (Peterson) Stuart

May 29, 1930—Dec. 10, 2022

RACINE—Elaine Marie Peterson Stuart, age 92, passed away Saturday morning December 10, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Vancouver, WA. Elaine was born in Superior, WI, May 29, 1930, to the late Helmer and Isabelle Peterson (Nee: Serre).

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see Sunday’s Journal for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media trend leaves diabetes patience on medicine shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News