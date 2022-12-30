RACINE—Elaine Marie Peterson Stuart, age 92, passed away Saturday morning December 10, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Vancouver, WA. Elaine was born in Superior, WI, May 29, 1930, to the late Helmer and Isabelle Peterson (Nee: Serre).

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see Sunday’s Journal for a full obituary.