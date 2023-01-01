May 29, 1930—Dec. 10, 2022

RACINE—Elaine Marie Peterson Stuart, age 92, passed away Saturday morning December 10, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Vancouver, WA. Elaine was born in Superior, WI, May 29, 1930, to the late Helmer and Isabelle Peterson (Nee Serre).

On July 3, 1953, she was united in marriage to Roy K. Stuart. After high school, Elaine went on to work for Oster Manufacturing as an office clerk. Her next endeavor would be to become a domestic engineer, wife and mother of three children, Jeffery, Teri and Karen.

Elaine was a member of the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Elaine also volunteered for several originations including the food bank and EAA with her husband, Roy. Elaine’s hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, counted cross-stitch, gardening, ice skating, antiquing and refinishing furniture. She also volunteered as an assistant Girl Scout leader and cookie manager for her daughter’s troop.

She treasured time with her family and will be dearly missed by her children: Teri (Keith) Wegmann, Karen Stuart Fonda; her grandchildren: Jennifer (James) Gabb, Brittany Wegmann, Jeffery Fonda, Alison Elaine Fonda; brother, Ronald Petersonl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 Years, Roy K. Stuart; her son, Jeffery Franklin Stuart; her brother, Melvin Peterson and two sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Ray Hickey Hospice House of Vancouver, Washington have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Elaine’s registered nurse, Marisa, certified nurse assistant, Alex and all the other hospice staff for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: