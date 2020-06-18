Elaine Marie Haas

A loving mother to Thomas Haas, West Allis, Kathleen (John) Woodbury, Racine, Edward (Marie) Haas, Racine, Laurie (Mick) Metsa, Duluth, Gary (Chris) Haas, Waupun, Karen (Michael) Semonson, Baraboo and David Haas, Juneau. Preceding her in death, her husband Gregory, her son Steven, and her daughter-in-law Kathleen J. Haas. Educated in Racine, she was a graduate of Horlick’s Class of ‘47 and Moraine Park Technical College. Haas dedicated her life to raising her family of eight – four sons and three daughters, and her developmentally disabled and blind son. On becoming an empty-nester, she bloomed by directing her energy to helping others through volunteering at church and in the community. Elaine led the Waupun Hospital Auxiliary, the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Daughters of Isabella, the Annual Church Festival, and passionately sang alto in the St. Joseph’s and Racine St. Paul’s Church Choir. She was an Al-Anon Sponsor, and a founder of the Beaver Dam Alano Club and the Racine Grove Club. As a long term, Fort Atkinson Health Care resident, she acted as President, riding in parades and advocating for other resident’s needs.