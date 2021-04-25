MT. PLEASANT—Elaine Marie Cruz (nee: Dickman), age 85, passed away peacefully at Pleasant Point Senior Living on Friday, April 16, 2021. One of four children, Elaine was born in Racine, Wisconsin on October 24, 1935. Born the daughter of Harold and Myrtle (nee Coe) Dickman. Elaine married Felipe J. Cruz Sr. of Cotulla, Texas on February 23, 1952. They resided in Racine where they would start their family and remain married for 60 years. Elaine had many hobbies including painting, doll making, collecting, and stained glass. She also loved dancing, listening to music, and traveling. Most of all she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.