October 24, 1935—April 16, 2021
MT. PLEASANT—Elaine Marie Cruz (nee: Dickman), age 85, passed away peacefully at Pleasant Point Senior Living on Friday, April 16, 2021. One of four children, Elaine was born in Racine, Wisconsin on October 24, 1935. Born the daughter of Harold and Myrtle (nee Coe) Dickman. Elaine married Felipe J. Cruz Sr. of Cotulla, Texas on February 23, 1952. They resided in Racine where they would start their family and remain married for 60 years. Elaine had many hobbies including painting, doll making, collecting, and stained glass. She also loved dancing, listening to music, and traveling. Most of all she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Elaine will be dearly missed by her seven children: Felipe J. Cruz Jr. (Ellen), Gregory Cruz (Vicki), Louis Cruz (Eileen), Daniel Cruz (Tammi), Rose Ebanks (Bert), James Cruz (Cheryl), and Suzanne Cruz (Joe). She will be deeply missed by her sister Judy Gardner (Gerald), brother-in-law Roland Fowler, and aunt Marjorie (Milton) Wentzel. She is survived by fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband Felipe J. Cruz Sr., infant son Jose Cruz, father Harold Dickman, mother Myrtle (Coe) Dickman, brother John Dickman, sister Carol (Dickman) Fowler, brother-in-law Keith Tucker, sister-in-law Saledonia Ynocencio (Feliciano), brother-in-law Domingo Cruz (Delia), and brother-in-law Ignaco Cruz (Ramona).
A memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date.
A heartfelt note of appreciation from our family to the staff of Pleasant Point Senior Living and Hospice Alliance (Gina and Katy) for all the compassionate care and support given in Elaine’s time of need.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
