Elaine M. Waydick (Nee: Nelson)

May 31, 1954—December 13, 2019
RACINE—Elaine M. Waydick left this earth unexpectedly to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 13, 2019. Elaine was born in Racine on May 31, 1954, daughter of the late Richard and Jeanette (nee: Hegeman) Nelson.
On November 7, 1981, Elaine was married to the love of her life, Ronald L. Waydick. They shared thirty-three beautiful years together, before Ron preceded her in death on July 31, 2015. Elaine was a dedicated member of the First Church of God.
Elaine will be missed by her siblings, Sue Simmon, JoAnn Amerson, Richard (Joyce) Nelson, Mary (Ronald) Guarascio; in-laws, Beverly Gentry, Judy Mueller; stepdaughter, Tracey Bogan nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Nelson; in-laws, Bill Amerson, Nancy (Keith) Fenske, David Gentry, Jack Plunkett, Sandi (Rich) Mc Quade, Kenneth Waydick and Allen Mueller.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Avenue, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan C. Reed officiating. Private interment will be held later at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 10;00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.