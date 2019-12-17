Elaine M. Waydick (Nee: Nelson)


Elaine M. Waydick Nee: Nelson

May 31, 1954—December 13, 2019

RACINE—Elaine M. Waydick left this earth unexpectedly to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 13, 2019. Elaine was born in Racine on May 31, 1954, daughter of the late Richard and Jeanette (nee: Hegeman) Nelson.

On November 7, 1981, Elaine was married to the love of her life, Ronald L. Waydick. They shared thirty-three beautiful years together, before Ron preceded her in death on July 31, 2015. Elaine was a dedicated member of the First Church of God.

Elaine will be missed by her siblings, Sue Simmon, JoAnn Amerson, Richard (Joyce) Nelson, Mary (Ronald) Guarascio; in-laws, Beverly Gentry, Judy Mueller; stepdaughter, Tracey Bogan nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Nelson; in-laws, Bill Amerson, Nancy (Keith) Fenske, David Gentry, Jack Plunkett, Sandi (Rich) Mc Quade, Kenneth Waydick and Allen Mueller.

Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Avenue, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan C. Reed officiating. Private interment will be held later at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 10;00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

