Elaine M. Waydick (Nee: Nelson)

May 31, 1954—December 13, 2019

RACINE—Elaine M. Waydick left this earth unexpectedly to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 13, 2019. Elaine was born in Racine on May 31, 1954, daughter of the late Richard and Jeanette (nee: Hegeman) Nelson.

On November 7, 1981, Elaine was married to the love of her life, Ronald L. Waydick. They shared thirty-three beautiful years together, before Ron preceded her in death on July 31, 2015. Elaine was a dedicated member of the First Church of God.

Elaine will be missed by her siblings, Sue Simmon, JoAnn Amerson, Richard (Joyce) Nelson, Mary (Ronald) Guarascio; in-laws, Beverly Gentry, Judy Mueller; stepdaughter, Tracey Bogan nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Nelson; in-laws, Bill Amerson, Nancy (Keith) Fenske, David Gentry, Jack Plunkett, Sandi (Rich) Mc Quade, Kenneth Waydick and Allen Mueller.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Avenue, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan C. Reed officiating. Private interment will be held later at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 10;00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.