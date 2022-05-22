MT PLEASANT—Elaine M. Reesman, age 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave.

Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A visitation for Elaine will take place at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary information.

