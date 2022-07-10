Elaine M. Heffel-Carner

ROCKFORD, Ill.—Age 75 of Rockford, IL, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home. Born July 24, 1946 in Chicago, IL, Elaine was a daughter of David and Adele (Banis) Heffel. Survivors include her sister, Carole (the late Edward) Mayer of Morris; her niece and nephews, and several cousins in Racine, WI. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters: Judy “Bernice” Barth and Emily Heffel. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to her dear friends Sue and Mike Case of Rockford. Cremation rites are being accorded, and Elaine will be laid to rest in Naperville Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Elaine’s memorial page via social media. Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris (815-942-2500) www.ReevesFuneral.com.