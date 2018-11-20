Try 1 month for $3
Elaine Martha Ames

HOT SPRINSVILLAGE, AR—Elaine Martha Ames, 86,passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Elaine was born December 28, 1931 in Minot, ND to the late Meritt & Esther (Loose) Hoffman. She was a graduate of Minot State Teachers College in Minot, ND where she earned a BA and BS. She was a homemaker, a member of the Phi Sigma Sorority, the LWML Women’s Guild and Faith Luthern Church in Hot Springs Village. She was a proud descendant of the Daughters of the Revolution and Descendant of the Mayflower.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years Rev. Richard W. Ames; children Dr. Richard W. Ames (Kay), LuAnn MacDaniel (Mark); Jonathon Ames (Denise) and Melinda Roberts (Patrick); sister Gail Wolla and 9 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Friday, November 23rd at Faith Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 9:00 am, with the Rev. Robert Benke officiating.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1196 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909.

Guests may register at www.grossfuneralhome.com

