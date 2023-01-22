July 15, 1923 – Jan. 18, 2023

Elaine Klemm-Grau, age 99, passed peacefully at Parkview Gardens, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born in South Haven, MI, July 15, 1923, the 12th of 13 children of the late William and Charlotte (Nee: Neumann) Richards.

On October 4, 1942, in St. Joseph, MI, she married Robert “Bob” Klemm and they were blessed with six children. They moved to Racine in 1967 and Bob passed away unexpectedly December 29, 1972.

Following this devastating loss, Elaine “pulled herself up by her bootstraps” and finished college. She earned a BS in Social Work from UW Parkside in 1973; then her Master’s in Social Work in 1974, from UW-Milwaukee. She provided healing care through psychotherapy to many people with a myriad of mental health issues. She also gave a listening ear to many of our friends.

She spearheaded the opening of three psychiatric clinics in Racine from 1974-1998. She found love again the second time around, marrying Wallace “Wally” Grau on January 9, 1982.

Elaine became licensed in real estate and together, they developed the Hickory Hollow Subdivisions. As a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elaine was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister.

Elaine retired from psychotherapy in 1998. At the age of 78, she earned a Master’s degree from the Sacred Heart School of Theology. She then provided spiritual direction and led religious retreats. Elaine’s legacy is one of love and service to others and believed in “loving everyone with all her heart”.

Elaine was raised during the Great Depression. When faced with adversity or loss, she intensely experienced it, then found her way out the other side.

She was an excellent cook, creating favorites like “Gunk”. She enjoyed playing scrabble, reading, shopping, watching the Packers and the Brewers and had a wild and wonderful sense of humor. She always said, “Raising my kids was the best thing I ever did”. To her children, she was a trusted confidant, a protector, provider, educator, motivator and an example of The Golden Rule. Later in life, dementia stole treasured aspects of her but she remained a loving person until the end.

This devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will be dearly missed. Surviving are her children: David (Karen) Klemm of Hudsonville, MI, Douglas (Sheila) Klemm of Jenison, MI, Steve (Marge) Klemm of Mount Pleasant, WI, Colleen (Craig) Martin of Whitefish Bay, WI, Amy (Richard) Verbos of Mukwonago, WI, Julianne (Brian) Smith of Mount Pleasant, WI; stepchildren: Charles (Michelle) Grau of Bedford, NH, Gregory (Kim) Grau of Wausau, Bryan (Hilda) Grau of San Jose, CA, Bruce (Bonnie) Grau of Wausau; 26 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her 12 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy32. Memorial suggestions: Sacred Heart Catholic Church or any charity you choose.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens esp. Leslie Bacus and Walinda Riley, Advent Hospice; Luda, Tammy, and Myla (past in-home caregivers), and Fr. Alex and Deacon Ed from Sacred Heart; Her dear friends of many years, Fr. Joseph Hornacek, Fr. Martin Pable, Fr. Ronald Crewe and Fr. Tom Botheroyd.

