Elaine J. Verhegge

June 15, 1939 – January 24, 2022

RACINE – Elaine Josephine (nee: Carls) Verhegge, age 82, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Elaine was born in Racine on June 15, 1939, to the late Henry E. and Margaret M. (nee: Tasquin) Carls. She was a 1957 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. Elaine was united in marriage with the love of her life, James F. Verhegge, on September 13, 1958 in Holy Name Catholic Church. Jim passed away almost one year ago to the day on January 25, 2021.

During her working career, Elaine was employed with Council House of SC Johnson Wax for over 26-years and by DeKoven Foundation for 12-years. Elaine and Jim were longtime, loyal and active members of the St. Lucy Catholic Church community where they actively attended daily mass. They enjoyed turning and revolving together with the Circle 8 Square Dance Club for over 20-years. They loved animals, had rescued countless numbers of strays over the years and welcomed them into their home with open arms. Above all, Elaine and Jim loved spending time with their entire family, especially their grandchildren. They are now at peace and back together again.

Surviving are their children: Joyce (Tim) Hempel, Dave (Donna) Verhegge, Pam (Shawn) Fellion and Dawn (Steve) Tuma; grandchildren: Christine (Andy) Spaulding and Sarah (Travis) Nielsen; Kevin, Craig (Danielle) and Jordan Fellion; Lauren and Matthew Tuma; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Richard Verhegge; sister-in-law, Eileen Carls; nieces, nephews, church family and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was greeted in Heaven by her loving husband, Jim; brother, Ray Carls; sister-in-law, Cindy Verhegge; nephew, Don Carls; and by Jim's parents, Frank and Ann (nee: Carmen) Verhegge.

PUBLIC visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. PRIVATE family services will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Lucy Church, "Best Friends Animal Sanctuary" of Utah, or to "Guiding Eyes For The Blind" have been suggested.

