Try 3 months for $3
Elaine I. Fish

May 11, 1926 — May 17, 2019

RACINE — Elaine I. Fish, 93, passed away to eternal life on Friday, May 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at FaithBridge Church — Franksville Campus, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3 p.m., with John Fleming officiating. Interment will be in Garfield Cemetery in Lytton, Iowa.

There will be a visitation from 2:30 p.m. until time of service. Memorials to FaithBridge Church – Franksville Campus and Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary have been suggested.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Elaine I. Fish
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments