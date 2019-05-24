May 11, 1926 — May 17, 2019
RACINE — Elaine I. Fish, 93, passed away to eternal life on Friday, May 17, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at FaithBridge Church — Franksville Campus, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3 p.m., with John Fleming officiating. Interment will be in Garfield Cemetery in Lytton, Iowa.
There will be a visitation from 2:30 p.m. until time of service. Memorials to FaithBridge Church – Franksville Campus and Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary have been suggested.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
