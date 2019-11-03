Elaine H. Pinta
January 9, 1948 – October 26, 2019
RACINE – Elaine H. Pinta, age 71, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, January 9, 1948, daughter of the late Thomas and Adelaide (Nee: Fisher) Pinta and was a lifelong resident.
She enjoyed crocheting, her pets and shooting pool with her friends. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Tim Jacobs of Cape Coral, FL, Gary Jacobs of Ft. Worth, TX, Kristin Lovejoy of Minneapolis, MN, and Anthony Jacobs of Greendale, WI; grandchildren, Erica, Grace, Bella, and Dalton; great granddaughter, Sariyah; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to service 3-4 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
