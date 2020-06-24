× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 30, 1922—June 15, 2020

RACINE—Elaine H. Junker, 97, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Franklin Campus on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Elaine was born in Racine on June 30, 1922 to Henry and Florence (nee: Schoeppe) Sybeldon. She was raised in Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1939. Elaine married Arnold Junker in Corpus Christi, TX on May 3, 1945. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. He preceded her in death August 1, 2011. Arnie and Elaine spent their winters in Harlingen Texas at Paradise Park for over 30 years. She was a longtime member of Evangelical United Methodist Church. Elaine enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. Most of all she loved spending time with her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Linda Junker of Chicago, IL, Diane Hay of El Paso, TX and Marcia (Rob) Plate of Hot Springs Village, AR, son Mark Junker of Punta Gorda, Fl, grandchildren, A.J. (Maite) Patrenets, Jonathan Hay and Stephanie Junker; great grandson Andrew Patrenets, great granddaughter Marisol “Lolo” Patrenets, special nephews Robert, Larry (Diane) and Don Junker and niece Lynn Harris. Elaine was preceded in death by her sister and brother in law Marilyn (Louis) Kappa Powers and brother in law and sister in law, Ruben (Nell) Junker.