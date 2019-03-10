OAK CREEK—Elaine F. Brumm, 94, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s Southshore on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Elaine was born in Oconto, WI, the daughter of Charles L. and Eva (nee, Krohn) Wittock. She was a Corporal in the Women’s Army Corp from 1943 to 1944. On August 12, 1950, Elaine married Frank Brumm in Waukegan, IL. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1986.
Survivors include her children, Carol L. Gordhamer, Frank Brumm, Jr., Charles L. Brumm, William Brumm, Kelly Marie Brumm Steitz and Donna S. Brumm Ortiz; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. Elaine is also survived by other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Elaine’s wishes, a private family service will be held. Cremation has taken place followed by inurnment at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
